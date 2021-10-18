Comparing Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Huron Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $871.01 million 1.32 -$23.84 million $2.15 23.86

Bowman Consulting Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huron Consulting Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.30%. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Huron Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group 2.73% 8.43% 4.36%

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Bowman Consulting Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc. engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Business Advisory segment offers services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The Education segment includes consulting and technology solutions to higher education institutions and academic medical centers. The company was founded in2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.