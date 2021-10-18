Comparing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -16.28% -5.21% -2.05% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -568.84% -6.99%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GDS and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 4 1 2.86 Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.54%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 12.33 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -80.61 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Cyxtera Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GDS beats Cyxtera Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

