Comparing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Isos Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 11.95 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -12.51 Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.45%. Isos Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Live Nation Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment offers sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of international, national, and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through concerts, venue, festivals and ticketing assets, including advertising on websites. The Ticketing segment includes selling of tickets for events on behalf of clients and retains a fee, or service charge for these services. The company was founded on August 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

