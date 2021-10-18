Comparing RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaman and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kaman presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.02%. RocketLab has a consensus price target of 22.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.88%. Given RocketLab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Kaman.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.35 -$69.74 million $2.11 18.04 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

RocketLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kaman beats RocketLab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

