Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $14,632.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $14,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David A. Dye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $13,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

