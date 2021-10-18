Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Conn’s worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.01 on Monday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

