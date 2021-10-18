Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,945 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Constellation Brands worth $364,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $64,317,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $218.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.27 and its 200-day moving average is $225.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

