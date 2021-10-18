Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $21.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
CSTM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 947,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $21.59.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Constellium by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Constellium by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
