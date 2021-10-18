Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $21.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

CSTM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 947,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Constellium by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Constellium by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

