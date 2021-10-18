Contrasting H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.52% 16.45% 5.22% Voestalpine 3.02% 6.76% 2.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Voestalpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.38 $133.99 million $0.02 193.00 Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.52 $49.17 million $0.06 126.56

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 2 5 3 0 2.10 Voestalpine 5 4 2 0 1.73

Voestalpine has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Voestalpine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Risk & Volatility

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Voestalpine on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938

