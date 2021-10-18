Contrasting Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tempest Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempest Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.57%. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.82 -$57.46 million ($1.24) -1.13

Tempest Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempest Therapeutics N/A -94.04% -69.44% Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -177.47%

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics beats Tempest Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

