Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.56

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 1211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNVY. Bank of America began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. Research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNVY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $6,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $4,522,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.