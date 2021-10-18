Cormark Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.53.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.20. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$38.76. The stock has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

