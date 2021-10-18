Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Corteva has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 44.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

