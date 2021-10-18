Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $42.29 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00193795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 184,978,163 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

