Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $548.15 million, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $256.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

