Cowen Lowers Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. Roth Capital cut their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Airgain stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Airgain has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

