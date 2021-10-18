Cowen Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $32.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after acquiring an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $8,259,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $4,994,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.