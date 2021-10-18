Cpwm LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

NYSE PG traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $142.97. 45,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

