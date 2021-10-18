Cpwm LLC Purchases 1,648 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 431,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after buying an additional 52,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 42,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838,867. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

