Cpwm LLC Purchases 24,645 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $15,620,865.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,081,487 shares of company stock valued at $170,296,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.22. 134,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,011,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

