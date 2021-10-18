Cpwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Cpwm LLC lowered its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.65% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. 3,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,909. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

