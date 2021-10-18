Cpwm LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 99,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 109,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter.

PFF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $38.93. 24,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

