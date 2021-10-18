Craig Hallum Trims GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Target Price to $35.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRWG. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 75.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

