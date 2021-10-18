Credit Suisse Group Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$18.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.13.

CVE stock opened at C$14.43 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.95.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.6940751 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

