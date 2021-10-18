Credit Suisse Group Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $470.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.10.

NYSE GS opened at $406.07 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.00 and its 200-day moving average is $375.27. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

