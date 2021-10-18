Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.38.

PUBGY stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

