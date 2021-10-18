Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.96.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

