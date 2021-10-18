Critical Contrast: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) vs. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 30.21% 10.88% 1.09% Popular 30.89% 13.99% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lakeland Bancorp and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.28%. Popular has a consensus target price of $76.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Popular.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.29 $57.52 million $1.13 15.87 Popular $2.60 billion 2.45 $506.62 million $5.87 13.49

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Popular beats Lakeland Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.