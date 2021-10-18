CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Cap of $274,259.06

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $274,259.06 and $511.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,680,745 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.