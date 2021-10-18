Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0552

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $5,239.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,041.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $614.79 or 0.00990934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.95 or 0.00309392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.00275399 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00034503 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002507 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,263,349 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

