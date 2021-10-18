Crust Network (CRU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.73 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.57 or 0.00043245 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a market cap of $54.29 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00198122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00089292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

