Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.62

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

CUBI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

