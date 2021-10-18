Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 226,594 shares during the period. Cutera makes up approximately 3.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 5.67% of Cutera worth $49,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 330,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $43.18 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of 119.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.