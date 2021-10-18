CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 46.3% Higher This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.97 or 0.99998974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00298590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

