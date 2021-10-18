Danske Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.94.

EQNR stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

