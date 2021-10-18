Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.00. 11,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,640,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

