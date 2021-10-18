Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.20 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 736,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,531. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $635.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 663.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.