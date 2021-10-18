Dash Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $244.17 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $181.97 or 0.00295356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007363 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,385,263 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

