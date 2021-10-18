Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datto were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 43.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 741.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

MSP opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.