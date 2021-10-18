DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DCP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.92. 428,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 3.58. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.