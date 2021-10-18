Define (DFA) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Define coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Define has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Define has a market capitalization of $71.17 million and $68.05 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00066135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00101831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,582.28 or 0.99885891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.93 or 0.05993150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023899 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

