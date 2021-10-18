Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Position Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Delek US worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 150,195 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

