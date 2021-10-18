Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $107.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

