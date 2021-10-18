DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $156.03 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00009723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00103163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.97 or 1.00164155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.15 or 0.06215383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

