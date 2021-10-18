Dether Market Cap Hits $394,637.39 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Dether coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dether has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $394,637.39 and approximately $93,640.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00198122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00089292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.