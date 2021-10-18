Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.42 Million Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 837.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,380 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 120,421 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $8.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.53. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.