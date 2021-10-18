Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 1,323.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Fathom worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fathom in the second quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fathom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FTHM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $63,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,315. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.