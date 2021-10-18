Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,852 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of ViewRay worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 35.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 30.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 134,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 263.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 134.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

