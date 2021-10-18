Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

