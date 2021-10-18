Deutsche Bank AG Sells 123,674 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,420,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 223,336 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FREE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of FREE opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $454.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.